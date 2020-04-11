Global  

Absolute Quiet movie (1936) - Lionel Atwill, Irene Hervey, Raymond Walburn

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Absolute Quiet movie (1936) - Lionel Atwill, Irene Hervey, Raymond Walburn

Absolute Quiet movie (1936) - Lionel Atwill, Irene Hervey, Raymond Walburn

Absolute Quiet movie trailer HD (1936) - Plot synopsis: Businessman Gerald Axton goes to his ranch to rest, having had a near-heart-attack due to business worries.

But while there (with his female assistant who makes his heart flutter as much as his business worries), a pair of escaped criminals crashes the party, as well as a plane load of passengers who literally crash in.

Coincidentally, the plane was carrying the state's governor, whom Axton was at odds with, Axton's ex-paramour and her lover, whom Axton was sending away under false pretenses, and a reporter willing to write up all the sordid details.

Director: George B.

Seitz Writers: Harry Clork, George F.

Worts Stars: Lionel Atwill, Irene Hervey, Raymond Walburn , Stuart Erwin, Ann Loring, Louis Hayward Genre: Drama

