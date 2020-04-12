We're Number One? US Takes World Title For Greatest Number Of COVID-19 Deaths

Gizmodo reports the United States of America has surpassed Italy as the country with most deaths associated with the coronavirus outbreak in the world.

America has 514,415 confirmed novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases, or more than triple the number of cases in Spain, which has 161,852.

The news comes a day after President Donald Trump announced that he would have to decide when to restart normal operations.

I’m going to have to make a decision, and I only hope to God that it’s the right decision.

President Donald Trump Press briefing Trump said he would surround himself with “the greatest minds” from various different parts of society.

When asked what metrics he would use to make the decision, Trump pointed to his forehead.