Easter Bunny Greets School Families At Holy Trinity School In Morrisville Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:24s - Published now A parade was held on Saturday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Easter Bunny Greets School Families At Holy Trinity School In Morrisville SHOWERS BACK IN THE FORECAST BYNEXT WEDNESDAY.ALL RIGHT.LAUREN.THANKS SO MUCH.(.[♪♪♪ MUSIC]EYEWITNESS NEWS HOLLYTRINITY SCHOOL IN MORSEWRISTVILLE WHERE THE EASTERBUNNY PARTICIPATED SPECIAL CARPARADE.THE SCHOOLTEACHERS AND STAFFHOSTED THE EVENT FOR STUDENTS,FAMILIES WITH FRONTLINE WORKERSGIVEN A HEART SHAPED BALLOON





You Might Like

Tweets about this