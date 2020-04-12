virtural easter pics Video Credit: KADN - Published 5 minutes ago virtural easter pictures 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend virtural easter pics I's pretty clear faithfuls across acadiana will be celebrating easter a little differently this year, but one local photographer wanted to make sure her clients still got their easter pictures w're all trying to come together as much as we can to make our families a little happier after taking her own family photos...owner of ginger snapp photography jade howard is making sure her clients still get a 2020 easter photoour clients over the years kind of become family so you know anything to kind of make them happyi's been kind of something fun for me to do at home too jade specilizes in family and birth photography but the delivery room restrictions due to covid 19 have hulted her workour moms are kind of devastated because they all have you know that birth plan and i's a big part of it and it kind of stresses them out because they want those pictures and those pictures mean a lot to them though shes not allowed in the delivery room sh's still finding ways to keep her passion for photography alive dispite the uncertain future especially with things like this you know sharing happiness you know instead of all all the sadness and everything so yeah i's very important for us to keep pushing when jade is't taking gorgeous pictures she studing nursing over at slcc...two of her photos have even won silver and gold birth awards...if you need a quick pick me up...jade posts all her pictures on her facebook page where you can also get more information about her services





