Saturday Evening Forecast With Darren Peck



Tweets about this WWJ 950 WEATHER: The Saturday evening @accuweather forecast: • Dry this evening; some rain expected after midnight. • Mil… https://t.co/jTOXAOx6Mr 2 hours ago KLST TV A breakdown of your weather forecast. We will see sunny skies and warm weather for our Easter Sunday, but it will b… https://t.co/QjaoOpGYlG 3 hours ago Tim Drawbridge UPDATE at 7:25pm.... your Saturday Evening Storm Tracker Forecast - April 11.... Easter Sunday is at least dry....… https://t.co/6xKPnYzFZd 4 hours ago News On 6 RT @StephenNehrenz: The thunderstorm forecast for E OK over the next 24 hrs (Sat PM - Sun PM) is complex and kinda messy. Multiple chances… 6 hours ago Stephen Nehrenz The thunderstorm forecast for E OK over the next 24 hrs (Sat PM - Sun PM) is complex and kinda messy. Multiple chan… https://t.co/whMdSqsDI8 6 hours ago West Grand Golf Good afternoon. Today is Saturday, April 11th. We are open today until 7:00 pm weather permitting. With the current… https://t.co/g7iVHgn3BH 10 hours ago Jessica Moore KSLA Good Saturday morning ArkLaTex. A cool and sunny start to the weekend, but weather turns stormy this evening and Su… https://t.co/NtCG2d13jS 12 hours ago KSLA First Alert Weather Good Saturday morning ArkLaTex. A cool and sunny start to the weekend, but weather turns stormy this evening and Su… https://t.co/uzo7wGhYHP 12 hours ago