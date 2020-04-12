JT-Shirt Makers Helping Businesses Hurt By Coronavirus $10 At A Time Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:25s - Published 6 hours ago JT-Shirt Makers Helping Businesses Hurt By Coronavirus $10 At A Time A group of t-shirt printers in San Jose launched Unity SJ. They are donating $10 from the sale of every t-shirt, to businesses chosen by the purchaser. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this