10 AT NURSING HOME DEAD AS OREGON VIRUS DEATH TOTAL NEARS 50

Where a nursing home has seen a tragic number of coronavirus cases.

Employees at the healthcare at foster creek home say 10 residents there have died from coronavirus.

And the state department of human services confirmed that last night.

These cases account for nearly one in five of the coronavirus deaths here in oregon.

