Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Mayor De Blasio Not Backing Down From School Closure Plan

Coronavirus Update: Mayor De Blasio Not Backing Down From School Closure Plan

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:44s - Published
Coronavirus Update: Mayor De Blasio Not Backing Down From School Closure Plan

Coronavirus Update: Mayor De Blasio Not Backing Down From School Closure Plan

Mayor Bill de Blasio says classes will be canceled through the end of the school year, but Gov.

Andrew Cuomo says it's not the mayor's call to make; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Smileypooh09

Asa RT @CBSNews: This morning, Mayor de Blasio announced the decision to keep NYC schools closed for the remainder of the school year, but Gov.… 3 minutes ago

MWolfffff

Maddie Mahone RT @CBSNewYork: LATEST: Mayor Bill de Blasio says classes will be canceled through the end of the school year, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo says i… 10 minutes ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York LATEST: Mayor Bill de Blasio says classes will be canceled through the end of the school year, but Gov. Andrew Cuom… https://t.co/7ODc0aaOXd 13 minutes ago

Snicklefrits

Snickle RT @CSinclairtv: UPDATE: NY Governor Cuomo says there is no decision made on closing New York-area schools due to COVID-19 coronavirus, and… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.