The Easter Bunny pays a visit

Herkimer and Little Falls get a visit from the Easter Bunny
The sights and sounds brought plenty of people out of their houses!

Here's news channel two's gary liberatore.

Tc : 59:40 nat of sirens....with girl plugging her ears... it was a loud but very welcome sight saturday morning as the easter bunny came through both herkimer and little falls....and people ventured out...even if only briefly.... (jim marrone, herkimer resident) .

None .

None tc : 02:12 "wow, what a surprise, it was amazing get together of these guys that are doing their best to keep us safe."

(elma marrone, herkimer resident) tc : 02:48 "figure there must be something going on and then just to see those guys taking time to realize that so many people are home waiting for something to happen."

The herkimer police and fire departments took part...in this social distancing holiday exercise.

(amanda miller, herkimer resident) tc : 04:51 "follow the herkimer police department on facebook so i actually just remembered shortly before they came down."

Tc : 05:00 "its nice to have the kids be excited and have something different to happen because theyre stuck inside all the time lately."

The fire department in little falls also brought smiles to many faces....even little falls mayor mark blask.... (mark blask, (d) little falls mayor) tc : 07:25 "everybodys been so great with a social distancing, we know how hard it is this time of year, its not natural to stay inside, normally would be inside outside with my friends and family so thats right today is called stay at home with your peeps, we want people to be safe we want him to stay home but also not to miss out on all the easter fun (allison curcio, herkimer resident) tc : 06:22 "great for the kids especially, because its been crazy times, we all just wanna get back to normal, every day back to work back to school and everything."

No the easter bunny made a number of house calls on saturday...with a lot of help from first responders."

Gary liberatore, news channel 2.> it was a busy day today for




