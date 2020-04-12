Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Utica College women's hockey added to Empire Classic

Utica College women's hockey added to Empire Classic

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Utica College women's hockey added to Empire Classic
Pioneers will face Nazareth College
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Utica College women's hockey added to Empire Classic

First- ever outdoor hockey experience in oneida county has now added the utica college women to the lineup.

The pioneers are now scheduled to face nazareth college in the empire state classic at griffiss business and technology park in rome on saturday, february 13, 2021.

-- the pioneers split the season series with the flyers last year.

This game will highlight the program's 20th season.

-- the u-c- men's team will play oswego state that day for a double-header.

-- and the comets will headline the winter festival taking on rival syracuse crunch.

-- i know, we're looking forward to any sporting events right now but this is going to be great.

In times like this we're




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.