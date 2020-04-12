Utica College women's hockey added to Empire Classic

First- ever outdoor hockey experience in oneida county has now added the utica college women to the lineup.

The pioneers are now scheduled to face nazareth college in the empire state classic at griffiss business and technology park in rome on saturday, february 13, 2021.

-- the pioneers split the season series with the flyers last year.

This game will highlight the program's 20th season.

-- the u-c- men's team will play oswego state that day for a double-header.

-- and the comets will headline the winter festival taking on rival syracuse crunch.

-- i know, we're looking forward to any sporting events right now but this is going to be great.

