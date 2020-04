On Day 19th of the #CoronavirusLockdown, no of cases cross 8000 mark with 273 dead | Oneindia News

AS WE ENTER DAY 19TH OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, THE NO.

OF CASES IN INDIA HAVE CROSS 8000.

THE HIGHLY INFECTIOUS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS HAS INFECTED 8,356 PEOPLE IN INDIA, KILLED 273.

909 NEW CASES WERE REPORTED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS, 34 PEOPLE DIED.

THE LATEST FIGURES COME A DAY AFTER PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI, WHO HELD A FOUR-HOUR MEET WITH AT LEAST 13 CHIEF MINISTERS ON VIDEO CONFERENCE ON SATURDAY, INDICATED THAT THE NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN WOULD BE EXTENDED BY TWO WEEKS.

PM MODI IS LIKELY TO GIVE A TELEVISED ADDRESS TO THE NATION AGAIN TO ANNOUNCE THE EXTENSION OF THE LOCKDOWN, WHICH BEGAN ON MARCH 25 TO CONTROL THE SPREAD OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC.

