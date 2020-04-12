Mystic Pizza Movie (1988) - Annabeth Gish, Julia Roberts, Lili Taylor, Vincent D'Onofrio Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:50s - Published 11 hours ago Mystic Pizza Movie (1988) - Annabeth Gish, Julia Roberts, Lili Taylor, Vincent D'Onofrio Mystic Pizza Movie Trailer HD (1988) - Plot synopsis: Three teenage girls come of age while working at a pizza parlor in the Connecticut town of Mystic. Director: Donald Petrie Writers: Amy Holden Jones, Amy Holden Jones, Perry Howze Stars: Annabeth Gish, Julia Roberts, Lili Taylor , Vincent Phillip D'Onofrio, William R. Moses, Adam Storke , Matt Damon Genre: Comedy, Drama 0

