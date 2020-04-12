Global  

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Easter Sunday protest in Las Vegas against Gov. Sisolak.
PLANNED FOR TOMORROW PEOPLEPLAN ON COMING OUT TO PROTESTGOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAK'SDECISION TO BAN DRIVE UP EASTERSERVICES.ACTIVISTS CLAIM IT'S AVIOLATION OF THEIR RELIGIOUSFREEDOMS.THIS IS SET TO TAKE PLACE ATTWO PM...STARTING AT AMCDONALDS ON WARM SPRINGS ANDLAS VEGAS BOULEVARD.NEW AT 11, THE LAS VEGAS




ibex_global

GrandpaWoke 🏳️‍🌈 Right-Wing religious caravan protest in Vegas over church closures planned for Easter https://t.co/fxvTHclNSl… https://t.co/6MbIdCCv47 16 minutes ago

SamDavidStudios

Sam David Management | Black World Studios ~ Las Vegas: Caravan protest over church closures planned for #Easter Sunday https://t.co/Rg1dAKiMuU 2 hours ago

