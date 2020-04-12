Global  

Residents distribute food and supplies to poor and needy amidst Coronavirus lockdown in southern India

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Residents distribute food and supplies to poor and needy amidst Coronavirus lockdown in southern India

Residents distribute food and supplies to poor and needy amidst Coronavirus lockdown in southern India

Residents in south India volunteered to help the poor and needy in the hour of the COVID-19 crisis by distributing food to unemployed workers.

Residents distribute food and supplies to poor and needy amidst Coronavirus lockdown in southern India

Residents in south India volunteered to help the poor and needy in the hour of the COVID-19 crisis by distributing food to unemployed workers.

Footage shot on April 5 in Bengaluru, Karnataka state, shows day-wage workers left unemployed by the national lockdown lined up in a queue for food being distributed by the residents.

The organizer of the social work, Arun said; "My father has decided to help the needy and poor who are left with no means of earning amidst the pan India lockdown." "It gives great joy for our family to do social work, after all, we need to give back to society.

We have a responsibility towards the people who live with us.” “We are serving free food at our own expense day and night for the poor relentlessly.

It gives us great joy doing this.” “Not only are we serving free food day and night, but we are also distributing free ration to the poor.” There were almost 300 people who lined up to collect food not only for them but also for their family members at home.

The food was served both day and night for free.

People also lined up to collect free supplies in front of a local grocery shop.




