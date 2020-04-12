Global  

Mehrauli vegetable market relocated, social distancing norms followed: Watch drone visuals

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Mehrauli vegetable market temporarily was relocated to Delhi Transport Corporation bus terminal.

The market was shifted to ensure social distancing norms were followed.

Numerous markets in the country have not been following social distancing norms. Over 8,300 Covid-19 cases have been reported in India so far.

Watch the full video for more.

