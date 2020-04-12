Global  

Covid-19: Italy exceeds 19,000 deaths, positive cases rise to over 150,000

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Covid-19: Italy exceeds 19,000 deaths, positive cases rise to over 150,000

Covid-19: Italy exceeds 19,000 deaths, positive cases rise to over 150,000

Italy reported 619 new deaths due to COVID-19 on April 11.

The total number of cases stood at 152,271, with over 19,000 deaths.

Angelo Borrelli, Head of Italian Civil Protection said, “Today sadly we have recorded 619 deaths.

The number of recovered people has risen to 32,534, 2,079 more compared to yesterday.

Since Monday we have recorded 10,719 people who have been discharged or have recovered, a third of the total.

The number of people infected has risen by 4,694 compared to yesterday, bringing the total number to 152,271.” Watch the full video for more.

