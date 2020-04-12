Easter isn't cancelled: UK's Queen Elizabeth says coronavirus will not overcome

The 93-year-old monarch, who is the symbolic head of the Church of England, also stated that "Easter isn't cancelled" in her first ever address to mark the Christian holy day.

Last Sunday (April 5), Elizabeth gave only the fifth televised address of her 68-year reign to say that if Britons stayed resolute in the face of a lockdown and self-isolation, they would beat the COVID-19 pandemic.

On that occasion, she made reference to her experience of World War Two, but this time the monarch, who takes her religious faith seriously, used the Easter message to reinforce that sentiment.

Her message comes as Britain's death toll nears 10,000, with 917 more deaths reported by health officials on Saturday.