Sweet Easter surprise as firemen in north England deliver chocolate eggs during coronavirus lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Fire crews in north England took time out on Saturday (April 11) to deliver Easter eggs across town to children and young people locked-down because of coronavirus.

Fire crews in north England took time out on Saturday (April 11) to deliver Easter eggs across town to children and young people locked-down because of coronavirus.

The firemen were filmed on the streets of Whitehaven dropping by local houses giving out chocolate eggs that were donated by local shops and supermarkets.

The filmer commented: "Lovely gesture and brought a smile to so many during this difficult time.

Heartwarming and made lots of people smile."




