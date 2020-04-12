Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > James Bond OCTOPUSSY Movie (1983) - Clip with Roger Moore - Fabergé egg

James Bond OCTOPUSSY Movie (1983) - Clip with Roger Moore - Fabergé egg

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:08s - Published
James Bond OCTOPUSSY Movie (1983) - Clip with Roger Moore - Fabergé egg

James Bond OCTOPUSSY Movie (1983) - Clip with Roger Moore - Fabergé egg

James Bond OCTOPUSSY Movie (1983) - Clip - Fabergé egg - Easter eggs and Bond?

Today’s clip has to be from OCTOPUSSY (1983).

The Fabergé eggs seen on screen were created by renowned jewellers Asprey’s of London.

Plot synopsis: A fake Fabergé egg, and a fellow Agent's death, lead James Bond to uncover an international jewel-smuggling operation, headed by the mysterious Octopussy, being used to disguise a nuclear attack on N.A.T.O.

Forces.

Director: John Glen Writers: George MacDonald Fraser, Richard Maibaum, Michael G.

Wilson Stars: Roger Moore, Maud Adams, Louis Jourdan Genre: Action, Adventure

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

skittle_spice

sydney yo so today I learned there's a James Bond movie called "Octopussy" and I don't know what to do 15 hours ago

kittsrubio

kitts i'm here to remind you all that there is a james bond movie called "octopussy" 2 days ago

lewismalka

Lewis Malka 💍 The first James Bond movie I saw in the cinema was Octopussy. I was 9 years old and I remember going with my dad. I… https://t.co/aCZ5ruBYNO 2 days ago

graceyneal1

grace just found out there’s a real james bond movie called “octopussy”... need some time to think 3 days ago

Hylianlikelyboi

Birdpunk We really just let the James Bond writers name their 13th movie "Octopussy" and let them get away with it, huh? 3 days ago

asadayaz

Asad Ayaz Tonight’s movie night - a James Bond classic: #Octopussy on @hulu https://t.co/urbDgdHKhM 4 days ago

hhigell

hannah did yall know that there's an entire james bond movie called octopussy 4 days ago

koosdelivery

 no james bond movie name will ever top octopussy. the light bulb rly went off with that one frrrr 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.