James Bond OCTOPUSSY Movie (1983) - Clip with Roger Moore - Fabergé egg

James Bond OCTOPUSSY Movie (1983) - Clip - Fabergé egg
- Easter eggs and Bond?
Today’s clip has to be from OCTOPUSSY (1983).
The Fabergé eggs seen on screen were created by renowned jewellers Asprey’s of London.
Plot synopsis: A fake Fabergé egg, and a fellow Agent's death, lead James Bond to uncover an international jewel-smuggling operation, headed by the mysterious Octopussy, being used to disguise a nuclear attack on N.A.T.O.
Forces.
Director: John Glen
Writers: George MacDonald Fraser, Richard Maibaum, Michael G.
Wilson
Stars: Roger Moore, Maud Adams, Louis Jourdan
Genre: Action, Adventure