James Bond OCTOPUSSY Movie (1983) - Clip with Roger Moore - Fabergé egg Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:08s - Published 1 hour ago James Bond OCTOPUSSY Movie (1983) - Clip with Roger Moore - Fabergé egg James Bond OCTOPUSSY Movie (1983) - Clip - Fabergé egg - Easter eggs and Bond? Today’s clip has to be from OCTOPUSSY (1983). The Fabergé eggs seen on screen were created by renowned jewellers Asprey’s of London. Plot synopsis: A fake Fabergé egg, and a fellow Agent's death, lead James Bond to uncover an international jewel-smuggling operation, headed by the mysterious Octopussy, being used to disguise a nuclear attack on N.A.T.O. Forces. Director: John Glen Writers: George MacDonald Fraser, Richard Maibaum, Michael G. Wilson Stars: Roger Moore, Maud Adams, Louis Jourdan Genre: Action, Adventure 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this sydney yo so today I learned there's a James Bond movie called "Octopussy" and I don't know what to do 15 hours ago kitts i'm here to remind you all that there is a james bond movie called "octopussy" 2 days ago Lewis Malka 💍 The first James Bond movie I saw in the cinema was Octopussy. I was 9 years old and I remember going with my dad. I… https://t.co/aCZ5ruBYNO 2 days ago grace just found out there’s a real james bond movie called “octopussy”... need some time to think 3 days ago Birdpunk We really just let the James Bond writers name their 13th movie "Octopussy" and let them get away with it, huh? 3 days ago Asad Ayaz Tonight’s movie night - a James Bond classic: #Octopussy on @hulu https://t.co/urbDgdHKhM 4 days ago hannah did yall know that there's an entire james bond movie called octopussy 4 days ago ⁷ no james bond movie name will ever top octopussy. the light bulb rly went off with that one frrrr 4 days ago