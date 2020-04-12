Many Easter Sunday Services And Traditions Being Celebrated Virtually Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:42s - Published now Many Easter Sunday Services And Traditions Being Celebrated Virtually Churches are being forced to stream their services and offer drive-thru masses to celebrate Easter during the Coronavirus outbreak, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this