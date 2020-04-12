Global  

Record-setting henna artist shows off cool and tasty decoration for Easter Eggs

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Record-setting henna artist shows off cool and tasty decoration for Easter Eggs

Record-setting henna artist shows off cool and tasty decoration for Easter Eggs

World record holding henna artist Pavan Dhanjal showed off her festive skills for Easter by decorating an Easter egg with a unique henna pattern.

Her skilled work was filmed as a timelapse at her home in London on April 11, as she decorated a large egg using Cadbury Creme filling.

