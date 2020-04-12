Georgian Orthodox Christians hold Palm Sunday service despite government warnings on coronavirus

Global  

The Georgian Orthodox Church marks Palm Sunday today (April 12), with worshippers attending services despite government quarantine restrictions.

Footage shows the Divine Liturgy being held at St.

The Georgian Orthodox Church marks Palm Sunday today (April 12), with worshippers attending services despite government quarantine restrictions.

Footage shows the Divine Liturgy being held at St.

Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi, with attendees queuing in spaced lines outside the building, and later receiving Communion inside.

The Georgian Patriarchate made the controversial decision this year to forgo using disposable cutlery for dispensing Communion wine, meaning many worshippers will be receiving wine from the same dishes.




