Parliament could return virtually on April 21

Parliament could return virtually on April 21

Parliament could return virtually on April 21

The Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg has indicated Parliament could return virtually on April 21, in order to carry on its essential functions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

