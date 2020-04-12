Parliament could return virtually on April 21 Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published now Parliament could return virtually on April 21 The Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg has indicated Parliament could return virtually on April 21, in order to carry on its essential functions during the Covid-19 pandemic. 0

