Family in Melbourne tries toilet paper challenge to stretch their supplies during lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:46s - Published
A family in Melbourne, Australia tried out a toilet paper challenge to see who could make a roll last as long as possible during their lockdown from coronavirus.

The family of Ian, his wife To-Chau and kids Harper and Blake all talked through their fun strategies to win the challenge, which started on April 5.

A final photo from today (April 12) reveals the progress of the competition with dad Ian having used a considerable amount of his toilet paper.

