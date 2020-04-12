Emu Has Feelings for William

Occurred on April 7, 2020 / Mingus, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "We are at Double H Exotics ranch in a small town called Mingus TX.

My best friend William was trying to work when this emu came up an started to play games so it was too funny to not video hoping it makes everyone laugh as hard as I was.

It was very funny I never imagined it would get so many views.

I just wanted to make someone's day and I made a lot of people's.

I'm just thankful everyone enjoyed it."