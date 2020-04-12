Pope holds Easter Sunday mass scaled back by coronavirus

An empty St Peter's Basilica on one of the holiest days in the Catholic calendar.

Pope Francis led his Easter mass with only a handful of assistants to help him.

A far cry from the annual service which usually attracts up to 100,000 people in St.

Peter's Square.

The Pope used his "Urbi et Orbi" message to call for global solidarity - as people around the world are forced to stay indoors.

He called for the relaxation of international sanctions, debt relief for poor nations and ceasefires.

And praised doctor, nurses, and those working to keep essential services running.

All of the pope's Holy Week activities this year were modified-- with no public participation allowed, but the Easter Sunday Mass was available to live stream across the world.