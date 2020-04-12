Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pope holds Easter Sunday mass scaled back by coronavirus

Pope holds Easter Sunday mass scaled back by coronavirus

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Pope holds Easter Sunday mass scaled back by coronavirus

Pope holds Easter Sunday mass scaled back by coronavirus

Pope Francis led his Easter Mass in an empty St.

Peter's Basilica on Sunday in an event scaled down by new coronavirus outbreak.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pope holds Easter Sunday mass scaled back by coronavirus

An empty St Peter's Basilica on one of the holiest days in the Catholic calendar.

Pope Francis led his Easter mass with only a handful of assistants to help him.

A far cry from the annual service which usually attracts up to 100,000 people in St.

Peter's Square.

The Pope used his "Urbi et Orbi" message to call for global solidarity - as people around the world are forced to stay indoors.

He called for the relaxation of international sanctions, debt relief for poor nations and ceasefires.

And praised doctor, nurses, and those working to keep essential services running.

All of the pope's Holy Week activities this year were modified-- with no public participation allowed, but the Easter Sunday Mass was available to live stream across the world.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

candycoatedpie1

kirby RT @Zeny83098691: POPE FRANCIS HOLDS EASTER SUNDAY MASS. POPE FRANCIS EASTER ' EVE MESSAGE DO NOT YIELD TO FEAR . https://t.co/KsOHLxMJmc 9 minutes ago

Zeny83098691

Zeny POPE FRANCIS HOLDS EASTER SUNDAY MASS. POPE FRANCIS EASTER ' EVE MESSAGE DO NOT YIELD TO FEAR . https://t.co/KsOHLxMJmc 2 hours ago

EmmanBautista99

Detective EJ Pope Francis holds easter sunday mass live on ANC 2 hours ago

jollymampilly

Jolly Mampilly https://t.co/gh2gKHTJ5t Christians are celebrating Easter, despite lockdowns that have left hundreds of millions co… https://t.co/k8s2QGgwPJ 3 hours ago

TBUNEWS

TBU NEWS Vatican I Pope Francis holds Easter Sunday mass at St. Peter’s Square without public for first time due to COVID-19… https://t.co/222ccXAmSN 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.