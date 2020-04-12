Cathedral in the Philippines holds Easter service despite national lockdown

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:17s - Published
Despite a government lockdown in the Philippines, Catholic worshippers visited St.

Peter's Cathedral in Quezon City to pray on Easter Sunday (April 12).

Despite a government lockdown in the Philippines, Catholic worshippers visited St.

Peter's Cathedral in Quezon City to pray on Easter Sunday (April 12).

A Easter procession was conducted, with effigies of holy figures being brought in a pickup truck, and priests and other worshippers praying and worshipping alongside the congregation of vehicles.




