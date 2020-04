Inter's Esposito and AC's Leao draw 2-2 in a virtual Milan derby

SHOWS: INTERNET; VARIOUS UNKNOWN LOCATIONS, ITALY (APRIL 11, 2020) (PITCH - EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

GRAPHIC REFLECTING FINAL SCORE OF 2-2 STORY: Inter Milan's Sebastiano Esposito played out a 2-2 draw against Rafael Leao of AC Milan as the players clashed in a virtual reality Milan derby on Saturday (April 11).

With the Serie A season suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, the two young strikers, using controllers at their homes, played online.

It was probably no surprise that Portuguese Leao managed to guide himself to score the opening goal in the first half, but 17-year-old Italian Esposito used the talents of Romelu Lukaku for the equaliser.

Esposito took the lead through Lautaro Martinez but Leao called on the old skills of Zlatan Ibrahimovic for a late Milan equaliser.

(Production: Stefan Haskins, Mike Brock)