Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Man finds piece of plastic embedded in supermarket Easter Egg

Man finds piece of plastic embedded in supermarket Easter Egg

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Man finds piece of plastic embedded in supermarket Easter Egg

Man finds piece of plastic embedded in supermarket Easter Egg

A man bought his girlfriend a large Easter egg as a gift, only for her to start choking on it as they discovered a large piece of plastic coming out of its shell.

The man, from Gloucestershire, filmed the broken chocolate shell of the egg and the large plastic thread that was embedded inside.

He reportedly had bought the egg from a Morrisons supermarket, and commented: "Can only think of the outcome if it was for a young child."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.