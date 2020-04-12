Global  

Healthcare worker runs her own marathon

A runner who works in healthcare was training for her first full marathon when the pandemic canceled it.

Erica Carpenter, of West Allis decided to run it anyway -- on her terms.

MAKING ABOUT A HUNDRED MASKSTHAT WILL GO TO LOCAL HEALTHCARE WORKERS.A RUNNER WHO WORKS IN HEALTHCAREWAS TRAINING FOR HER FIRST FULLMARATHON WHEN THE PANDEMICCANCELED IT.ERICA CARPENTER OF WEST ALLISDECIDED TO RUN IT ANYWAY ON HERTERMS.AS PHOTOJOURNALIST STEVEN RADMERSHOWS US, SHE WASN’T ALONE.




