Churches Mark 'Virtual Easter'

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Calvary Lutheran in Golden Valley started an iPhone choir, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports (2:14).

WCCO Sunday Morning - April 12, 2020

mathrubhumieng

Mathrubhumi Empty churches, virtual prayers, live-streaming of holy mass mark Easter Sunday in Kerala https://t.co/VdZuOHhwYr #mathrubhumi 9 hours ago

CTmagazine

Christianity Today From take-home projects to virtual egg hunts to service opportunities, churches are finding creative ways to pierce… https://t.co/Tcdf68IhIf 19 hours ago

aneffsaneff

David Neff RT @Fowl_Words: From take-home projects to virtual egg hunts to service opportunities, churches are finding creative ways to pierce the dar… 6 days ago

Fowl_Words

Megan Fowler From take-home projects to virtual egg hunts to service opportunities, churches are finding creative ways to pierce… https://t.co/7jczJSpMHo 6 days ago

cryptickitty

deirdre RT @SocialistVoice: UK churches mark Palm Sunday with virtual services amid coronavirus lockdowns Pope Francis celebrates Mass in St Peter… 1 week ago

loriadams66

Lori Adams RT @Independent: UK churches mark Palm Sunday with virtual services amid coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/ylxQvAoVmg 1 week ago

SocialistVoice

Socialist Voice 🌐 UK churches mark Palm Sunday with virtual services amid coronavirus lockdowns Pope Francis celebrates Mass in St P… https://t.co/xxMChz8FBs 1 week ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica UK churches mark Palm Sunday with virtual services amid coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/EbSanpZ8ex 1 week ago

