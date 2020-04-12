Michael Avenatti Released From Jail

Michael Avenatti was released from the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

A federal judge agreed Avenatti shouldn’t be in jail because he had pneumonia in 2019.

According to Newser, the lawyer will be confined to a friend’s house in Los Angeles.

Avenatti is obligated to wear an electronic bracelet to monitor his location and is prohibited from using the internet.

In 90 days he will be obligated to return to jail and will spend 14 days in quarantine to make sure he doesn’t bring in the coronavirus.