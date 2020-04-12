Global  

Health Sec says UK deaths top 10,000

Health Sec says UK deaths top 10,000

Health Sec says UK deaths top 10,000

Matt Hancock has said that the ultimate number of deaths from coronavirus will be dictated by people's behaviour.

