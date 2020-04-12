Global  

Pope Says These Times Are Nort Worthy Of 'Indiferrence' And 'Self-Centredness'

Pope Francis asked for global solidarity to fight the coronavirus pandemic during his Easter message.

According to Reuters, he urged relaxation of international sanctions, debt relief and ceasefires in all conflicts.

The pope then praised doctors, nurses and others risking their lives to save others.

He expressed sympathy for those restricted from seeing their loved ones and not being able to say goodbye.

