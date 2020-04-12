Neighborhood creates drive-up Stations of the Cross

I am digging the hole to putcross, and the King family spent theirgood Friday morning putting up across.I think I might have to go a littledeeper in their front yard there.

The12th stop in a new, socially distantversion of Stations of the CrossStations of the Cross really explainthe death and resurrection of JesusChrist like there's different prayersfor like each time Jesus went throughsomething.

So this is like when he diedon the cross.

ST Mary's VisitationStudents like Darby and Bobby Cainetypically do the Good Friday ritualduring school.

But with school shutdown due to the Corona virus, parentstook the tradition into theneighborhood.

So now it's stations ofthe cross in cars.

14 families put thecrosses in their front yards ordriveways.

Jeez, this is taken downfrom the cross, allowing families todrive up, say a prayer and then move onto the next station without everleaving their cars.

I think it'simportant that we have an opportunityto celebrate our faith, and this givesus that opportunity to do it withoutworrying about the cold.

19.

We're inthis together and we can still haveinteractions and be sociallyresponsible, but still connect in adifferent way that we never would haveever in our lives.

If this wasn'thappeningin Elm Grove, Hannah Hillier W.

I send12 newsNow The drive to your stations of thecross went from noon until three today.Now this tradition, of course, is partof Holy Week, which prepares Christiansfor Easter Sunday.