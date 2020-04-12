Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Updates On New York Response

Maddie Mahone RT @CBSNewYork: Mayor Bill de Blasio Sunday addressed the extraordinary back-and-forth between him and Gov. Andrew Cuomo about closing New… 23 minutes ago

daniza RT @CBSNews: This morning, Mayor de Blasio announced the decision to keep NYC schools closed for the remainder of the school year, but Gov.… 37 minutes ago

Delphine972 RT @CBSNewYork: WATCH LIVE NOW: Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives update on #coronavirus in New York. https://t.co/r3YsYQdAaC https://t.co/3mcwZKVB6K 1 hour ago

Sarahy Velez Barreto RT @CBSNews: Gov. Cuomo: “I’m not running for president. I'm not running for vice president. I'm not running anywhere. I'm not going to Was… 1 hour ago

CBS New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Sunday addressed the extraordinary back-and-forth between him and Gov. Andrew Cuomo about clos… https://t.co/ixG5OHy40U 1 hour ago

CBS New York WATCH LIVE NOW: Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives update on #coronavirus in New York. https://t.co/r3YsYQdAaC https://t.co/3mcwZKVB6K 2 hours ago