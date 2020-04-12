Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Implementing Contaiment Measures Earlier Could Have Save Lives

Global  

Dr. Anthony Fauci said if the U.S. implemented containment measures earlier, lives could have been saved.

Yet he said the process to make decisions like implementing stay-at-home orders was “complicated.” Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and on the coronavirus task force.

He said: "We make a recommendation.

Often the recommendation is taken.

Sometimes it's not.

But it is what it is.” According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump downplayed the coronavirus when it was first identified in the U.S.

