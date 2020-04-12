Easter bunny visiting local children Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:23s - Published now Easter bunny pays a visit to children throughout the area 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Easter bunny visiting local children WE'LL BE RIGHT BACKAFTER THIS BREAK."Can't stop the feeling! Gotthisfeeling in my body"THAT'S THE SOUND OFTHE EASTER BUNNYDANCING TO THE TROLLSMOVIE SOUNDTRACK.THE EASTER BUNNY'SFRIENDS HAVE BEENDRIVING HIM AROUND TOPEOPLE'S HOMES TO PUT ASMILE ON KIDS' FACES.THESE FAMILIES SEEMEDTO GET A KICK OUT OF THEFUN.





You Might Like

Tweets about this steviebhoy Easter bunny visiting local kids beautiful 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/f4uee3wKM7 4 hours ago Laura White The Easter Bunny has been visiting children all round the village @russellhoward how great is this? Can our local E… https://t.co/VUl8VL55tj 5 hours ago Tamra S @Jess5th This is so cute! Mine wondered if the Easter bunny will be visiting. Thanks to our local parks & rec, I or… https://t.co/KQ9mhZCo84 18 hours ago Laureline All these Car Manufacturers telling me that due to C19 I can order a brand new car online, just gives me a new thin… https://t.co/8FSsu8WzGL 1 day ago Salem Food Tours 🐇❤❤ our hearts ! Sharing a few photos from this week's"Easter Bunny Visits"! In addition to visiting families pra… https://t.co/cpAslptjwf 2 days ago Erin RT @WTAJnews: Today and tomorrow the shelter is visiting places like nursing homes and neighborhoods in Cambria County with an Easter Bunny… 2 days ago WTAJ News Today and tomorrow the shelter is visiting places like nursing homes and neighborhoods in Cambria County with an Ea… https://t.co/YVco3n9xWR 2 days ago Resident From Newton RT @perfectrose2011: Watching our local news with our Premier, @jjhorgan said due to letters from worried children about the Easter bunny n… 4 days ago