Coronavirus in numbers: UK passes the 10,000 deaths mark Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published now Coronavirus in numbers: UK passes the 10,000 deaths mark A total of 10,612 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Saturday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ian Politics ● RT @cathynewman: “I despair...I look at how Germany has managed to keep its numbers low. Why are we not doing the same as Germany?” Tough q… 28 seconds ago