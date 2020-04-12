Easter snowstorm hits South Dakota, depositing 2 inches of snow an hour

Global  

A local man in South Dakota captured this Easter snow storm on Sunday as it hit the Interstate highway at Sioux Falls and left five inches of snow.

Photographer Justin Frantzen said: "Heavy snow, strong winds and temperatures of -2 degrees C felt like -14 in the wind chill!"

