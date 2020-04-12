Global  

COVID-19 Disproportionately Impacts Black Chicagoans

72% of people in Chicago who have died from COVID-19 are African Americans.

But according to Business Insider, black people make up just 30% of the city's population.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has created a "racial equity rapid response team" to investigate how to respond to the disproportionate impact.

Now, those administering COVID-19 tests in the city must also record demographic information of the people being tested.

