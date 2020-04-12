Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19 Wrecking Your Small Business? Here Are Three Government Programs That Can Help

COVID-19 Wrecking Your Small Business? Here Are Three Government Programs That Can Help

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:44s - Published
COVID-19 Wrecking Your Small Business? Here Are Three Government Programs That Can Help

COVID-19 Wrecking Your Small Business? Here Are Three Government Programs That Can Help

Business Insider reports there are three federal programs that can support self-employed people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Unemployment benefits have been extended to freelancers.

That's a benefit not typically available to the self-employed.

If you make less than roughly $50,000 per year and your income has suffered due to COVID-19, you'll likely make as much if not more on unemployment.

If you make more than $50K a year, the Paycheck Protection Program lets you borrow 2.5 times your monthly income.

Interest rates are super low on these loans, and if you use the loan money to continue paying yourself, you don't have to pay it back!

Finally, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program can provide low-interest loans and even outright grants to self-employed people.

Also, if you plan very carefully, these programs can, in some cases, be combined!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.