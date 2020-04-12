Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lizard Butte Easter sunrise service didn't happen for the first time in 80 years

Lizard Butte Easter sunrise service didn't happen for the first time in 80 years

Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Lizard Butte Easter sunrise service didn't happen for the first time in 80 years

Lizard Butte Easter sunrise service didn't happen for the first time in 80 years

The coronavirus pandemic canceled one of the longest traditions on Easter, the Lizard Butte Easter sunrise service.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IdahoNews6

Idaho News 6 Lizard Butte Easter sunrise service didn't happen for the first time in 80 years https://t.co/gJ7dZjH097 https://t.co/6IzaDdTJuw 8 minutes ago

lockanth

Atherton Lock-Smith RT @DouglasRandel: A view of Lizard Butte in Marsing, Idaho today... Easter Sunrise Services have been canceled this year due to Idaho's… 2 days ago

DouglasRandel

Doug Lock-Smith A view of Lizard Butte in Marsing, Idaho today... Easter Sunrise Services have been canceled this year due to Ida… https://t.co/19UU3Wtiow 2 days ago

IdahoNews6

Idaho News 6 Lizard Butte Easter Sunrise Service canceled https://t.co/HSxazIUl7P https://t.co/UVEBR5ivaL 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.