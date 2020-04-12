Lizard Butte Easter sunrise service didn't happen for the first time in 80 years Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:49s - Published now Lizard Butte Easter sunrise service didn't happen for the first time in 80 years The coronavirus pandemic canceled one of the longest traditions on Easter, the Lizard Butte Easter sunrise service. 0

Tweets about this Idaho News 6 Lizard Butte Easter sunrise service didn't happen for the first time in 80 years https://t.co/gJ7dZjH097 https://t.co/6IzaDdTJuw 8 minutes ago Atherton Lock-Smith RT @DouglasRandel: A view of Lizard Butte in Marsing, Idaho today... Easter Sunrise Services have been canceled this year due to Idaho's… 2 days ago Doug Lock-Smith A view of Lizard Butte in Marsing, Idaho today... Easter Sunrise Services have been canceled this year due to Ida… https://t.co/19UU3Wtiow 2 days ago Idaho News 6 Lizard Butte Easter Sunrise Service canceled https://t.co/HSxazIUl7P https://t.co/UVEBR5ivaL 2 days ago