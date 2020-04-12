What The Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 'Second-Week Crash' Actually Feels Like

In a COVID-19 "second-week crash," patients believe they're recovering but then feel much worse.
Business Insider reports people who've experienced them firsthand say second-week crash symptoms include shortness of breath and body aches.
Health experts don't know why only a subset of the population has this second-week crash.
It often results in a high fever, shortness of breath, and extreme fatigue.
There was a pressure, too — as if someone were squeezing my lungs like an accordion.
My breathing felt heavy.
Aria Bendix Presumed COVID-19 positive
Dr. Christopher Ohl is an infectious disease expert in North Carolina.
He says he's noticed a rapid decline in health for many patients.
They say, 'Hey, you know, I think I'm getting over this,' and then within 20 to 24 hours, they've got fevers, severe fatigue, worsening cough and shortness of breath.
Then they get hospitalized.
