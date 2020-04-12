Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What The Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 'Second-Week Crash' Actually Feels Like

What The Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 'Second-Week Crash' Actually Feels Like

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published
What The Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 'Second-Week Crash' Actually Feels Like

What The Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 'Second-Week Crash' Actually Feels Like

In a COVID-19 "second-week crash," patients believe they're recovering but then feel much worse.

Business Insider reports people who've experienced them firsthand say second-week crash symptoms include shortness of breath and body aches.

Health experts don't know why only a subset of the population has this second-week crash.

It often results in a high fever, shortness of breath, and extreme fatigue.

There was a pressure, too — as if someone were squeezing my lungs like an accordion.

My breathing felt heavy.

Aria Bendix Presumed COVID-19 positive Dr. Christopher Ohl is an infectious disease expert in North Carolina.

He says he's noticed a rapid decline in health for many patients.

They say, 'Hey, you know, I think I'm getting over this,' and then within 20 to 24 hours, they've got fevers, severe fatigue, worsening cough and shortness of breath.

Then they get hospitalized.

Dr. Christopher Ohl

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Imtiazwaziri

Imtiaz Wazir RT @LawrenceSellin: China is cracking down on publication of academic research about the origins of the novel coronavirus, CoVid-19, in wha… 10 minutes ago

pro_aktv

Donna Fasa⭐️⭐️⭐️ @NikolovScience @AJamesW2 @shuttersteve Does anyone know who or when it was decided to name this novel coronavirus… https://t.co/nI5LE9FIJ5 14 minutes ago

GKSChandra

Satish Chandra What countries have been affected by the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19? How many cases are there in China?… https://t.co/Oq3u8Md3Ex 20 minutes ago

Jeff_McE

Jeff @realDonaldTrump It's not 'the Invisible Enemy'. We know what it is, it's the novel coronavirus or COVID-19. And we… https://t.co/9OGoPfqLiU 33 minutes ago

cutry6

Democracy 🇺🇸 Freedom @jenniferatntd Jesus! C'mon! Jennifer, You have to watch TV news, read the news online in the Western world, not th… https://t.co/wRFVawTQe6 45 minutes ago

cutry6

Democracy 🇺🇸 Freedom @jenniferatntd Jesus! C'mon! Jennifer, You have to watch TV news, read the news online in the Western world! "NTD"… https://t.co/0fU3dW5WGO 46 minutes ago

MarkDSimmons

Mark Simmons RT @COVID_19Watch: The answers have profound implications for any relaxation of current COVID-19 counter-measures. sources https://t.co/BVq… 47 minutes ago

M_cheiq

M. RT @hajiforhouse: Our campaign update on COVID-19 and The outbreak of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) may be stressful for people and it i… 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.