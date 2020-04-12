Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cops Sweep Up 94 Shell Casings At House-Party Gone Wrong

Cops Sweep Up 94 Shell Casings At House-Party Gone Wrong

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Cops Sweep Up 94 Shell Casings At House-Party Gone Wrong

Cops Sweep Up 94 Shell Casings At House-Party Gone Wrong

Six people in Bakersfield, California were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds early Saturday.

The shootings took place at a large house party at an apartment complex.

The party was in violation of California's stay-at-home order, implemented to stem the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Law enforcement is seeking four suspects in the shootings.

The victims were four women, a man and a juvenile female.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.