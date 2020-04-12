Drive thru Easter celebration in Adams

Percent from the same period a year ago./// with tomorrow being easter?

People are getting creative in how they're celebrating during the pandemic.

The easter bunny still made a stop in adams today... and has mastered the art of social distancing.

Families drove up to say hi... and the easter bunny.handed out close to 300 eggs?filled with candy and toys.

No hugs or pictures were allowed... but there were a lot of air high fives.

Organizers say this is one way they can bring smiles to kids faces during a difficult time.xxx "we were suppose to have an easter egg scramble we couldn't do that.

So the four of us we talked what can we do and we were like hey lets just have a drive thru and decided to put the eggs in a bag and nobody had to get out of their vehicles.

But it was a great turn out for in a time we didn't know what to expect.

Organizers took the remainder of the eggs to a nearby nursing home.

About 50 plus families stopped by the event