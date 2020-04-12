Utica rescue mission Easter Dinners

Mission of utica was much different today than in past years.....it was take- out only.

But as news channel two's gary liberatore shows us...it's the same 'plate full of love' that people are used to getting.

For tyron pitts jr. ... giving...is receiving!

Tc : 54:90 "i was homeless at one time, so to get a hot meal it's a wonderful thing."

Pitts has been working at the rescue mission of utica for 10 years now...so passing along a nice hot easter dinner tc : 50:02 "they are made with love has become a tradition..but not just for him....the other recue mission staff members as well as the annual volunteers that come out to help... (carolyn carleo, volunteer) .

None .

None tc : 50:02 "they are made with love we have some volunteers down here like me helping out we're having a good time doing what we can."

(nat of tappping of the mac and cheese) (mike grower, volunteer) tc : 51:18 "everyone needs to eat.

So if you're locked inside all day you can come here and get a decent meal."

Recue mission officials off camera told me the mission of the mission is to serve...and to provide hope..

Tc : 51:30 "as you can tell by my hat i was in the military so i believe in serving people and this is just a part of it."

Mike...we thank you for your military service and to you and everyone here for your community service...especially during this difficult time for everyone...homeless or not... (carolyn carleo, volunteer) tc :50:49 "i've done everything they've said, i've stayed inside, quarantined it's driving me crazy because i'm such a social person but it's great to get out today and help but we're taking all the precautions making sure what we're doing what we're supposed to be doing and hopefully we're through this soon."

Amen to that.

In utica, gary liberatore, news channel 2.> 500 meals were served today, which was about average for the mission.

But officials say the need is up over 25 percent in their food pantry.

If you would like to help, we have the information for you on our web site...wktv.com.

Coming up here on news