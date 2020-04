Buffalo church holds 'drive-in' Easter service

NOW TO EASTERSUNDAY... THEHOLIEST DAY OF THEYEAR ON THECHRISTIAN CALENDAR.ONE BUFFALOCHURCH HELD ASPECIAL "DRIVE-THRSERVICE THISMORNING.ERIE COUNYEXECUTIVE MARKPOLONCARZ HAD THISTO SAY ABOUT THEIDEA YESTERDAY.I WOULD NOTRECOMMEND, AND WEARE NOTRECOMMENDING DRIVEUP MASSES OF ANYTYPE.

THOSE IN THEJEWISH FAITHBASICALLY HAD THEMOST STRANGESTPASSOVER SEDARSTHEY'LL EVER HAVE.AND I WOULD ASK THATOUR FRIENDS IN THECHRISTIAN FAITH, OFWHICH I AM ONE, TO DOTHE SAME FOREASTERBUT AS SEVENEYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER TAYLOREPPS SHOWS US.TRUE BETHEL BAPTISTCHURCH DECIDED TOHOST A "DRIVE-THRU"SERVICE ANYWAY.THE DOORS OF TRUEBETHEL BAPTISTCHURCH ARE CLOSEDTHIS EASTERSUNDAY.BUT THE PARKING LOTIS OPEN.RONNIE "BEINGOUTSIDE AND BEINGABLE TO COME TOCHURCH IS REALLYCOOL." :03DOZENS OFCHURCH-GOERSCELEBRATED THISHOLIDAY IN THEIRCARS..AT A DRIVE INSERVICE.LEAH "PEOPLE NEEDTO FEEL CONNECTEDANY WAY THEYPOSSIBLY CAN.

ATTRUE BETHEL WE AREA VERY CLOSE-KNITFAMILY..TO BE ABLE TOHAVE A DRIVE IN IN ASAFE WAY MEANS ALOT TO SO MANYPEOPLE." :12IT'S NOT THE FIRSTTIME TRUE BETHELHAS MADEADJUSTMENTS LIKETHIS.PRIDGEN "WE'VEALWAYS DONEDIFFERENT TYPES OFNONTRADITIONALRESURRECTIONSERVICES AND THEREASON THAT WEHAVE ALWAYS DONETHEM IS TO DRAWTHOSE WHO WOULDNOT NORMALLY COMETO CHURCH." :11MANY ATTENDED THESERVICE VIRTUALLY ASWELL.PRIDGEN "WEACTUALLYENCOURAGE PEOPLESTAY HOME AND JUSTWATCH US.

AND FORTHOSE WHO WEREGOING TO BE OUTALREADY, MAYBE AT APARK OR AT AGROCERY STORE, WEWANTED TO GIVETHEM THIS 30 MINUTESOF BEING ABLE TO BETOGETHER." :11STANDUP: CHURCHGOERS DON'T HAVE TOGET OUT OF THEIRCARS AND THEY DON'TEVEN HAVE TO ROLLDOWN THE WINDOWS.THEY CAN SIMPLYLISTEN TO THESERVICE ON THERADIO.

:10PRIDGEN "ALTHOUGHTHEY COULDN'TSHAKE HANDS,ALTHOUGH THATCOULD NOT HUG ONEANOTHER, YOU COULDFEEL THAT ENERGY INTHE AIR OF PEOPLEWHO WERE JUSTTHANKFUL TO BETOGETHER." :10PRIDGEN "WE DID THISAS A STAY SAFE, WEWANTED TO MAKESURE PEOPLE HAD ASAFE PLACE TOGO.":05LEAH "AT THE END OFTHE DAY IT COMESDOWN TO FAITH OVERFEAR" :03IN BUFFALO, TAYLOREPPS,7EWN.