Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > South Florida weather 4/12/20

South Florida weather 4/12/20

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:05s - Published
South Florida weather 4/12/20
The latest forecast.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

South Florida weather 4/12/20

CLOUDY, WITH A LOW AROUND 74.SATURDAYA 40 PERCENT CHANCE OFSHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS.PATCHY FOG.

OTHERWISE, PARTLSUNNY, WITH A HIGH NEAR 88.SATURDAY NIGHTA 30 PERCENTCHANCE OF SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS. MOSTLY CLOUDY,WITH A LOW AROUND 73.

SUNDAYA30 PERCENT CHANCE OF SHOWERSAND THUNDERSTORMS. PARTLSUNNY, WITH A HIGH NEAR 86HERE'S WHAT'S COMING UTONIGHT ON NBC AND NEWSCHANNEL5.

"JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR INCONCERT" BEGINS AT 7 FOLLOWEDBY DATELINE.

THEN JOIN U




You Might Like


Tweets about this

cjb792

Casey Blackburn There's an entire line of severe weather that goes as far north as who knows where and as far south as northern Flo… https://t.co/FCJe0TFY7t 1 hour ago

CodyFrankhouse

Cody Frankhouse Coronavirus pandemic visibly causes pollution levels to drop in South Florida – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, S… https://t.co/Ys8ZEo4qsV 3 hours ago

rosenfieldclar1

Clarisa Rosenfield RT @DrRhondaFine: Coronavirus pandemic visibly causes pollution levels to drop in South Florida – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports… 7 hours ago

jimmytcannon

Jimmy the Cannon @remembrancermx I live in South Florida and I hate how red the state is. Also the fucking weather. 8 hours ago

DrRhondaFine

Dr. Rhonda Fine Coronavirus pandemic visibly causes pollution levels to drop in South Florida – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, S… https://t.co/pep1yy8IgQ 8 hours ago

RitaGNB

Rita RT @fox35orlando: RISK OF SEVERE WEATHER: An incoming system could bring severe weather in north Central Florida, with heavy rainfall, dama… 9 hours ago

s3friedman

Democracy Dies in Darkness For anyone who is curious at to whether the Coronavirus will "miraculously disappear" when the weather turns warm.… https://t.co/e2POFBTx2c 10 hours ago

melodylamour

melodylamour Miami Herald: Enjoy the weekend ‘cold front,’ South Florida. Next week will feel like triple digits.… https://t.co/62wlG00Drb 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.