Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Surge Of Coronavirus In The U.S,

The Surge Of Coronavirus In The U.S,

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:27s - Published
The Surge Of Coronavirus In The U.S,

The Surge Of Coronavirus In The U.S,

There are now more than 547-thousand Americans who have tested positive for coronavirus and more than 21-thousand, 6-hundred who have died.

But on this Easter Sunday, there’s some hope for an economic resurrection.

The country’s top infectious disease expert says we might be able to begin reopening sections of society next month.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CariadDraig

Sian Ifans🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 RT @EvansTheCrime: Meanwhile in Illinois there has been a surge in gun sales - and panic buying of ammo - amidst fears of coronavirus socia… 18 seconds ago

arianaeunjung

Ariana Eunjung Cha Hospitals in regions experiencing a surge of coronavirus patients are struggling to maintain supplies of antibiotic… https://t.co/12NRu7DOMz 1 minute ago

OVitorAlexandre

Vitor Alexandre 🌐 RT @Ent_Extra: Nursing Homes Deaths Linked To Coronavirus Soar Past 2,600 In Alarming Surge - HuffPost https://t.co/MH0aVZC4lI https://t.co… 2 minutes ago

retired_truck

retired truck driver I never thought I would see this day. https://t.co/OECBBpzkEf 2 minutes ago

Davembmd

David Bennett MD, FAAOS RT @nytimes: In previous downturns, the amount people spent at restaurants was relatively stable. Not this time. Now, fine dining, casua… 2 minutes ago

jthurgood1

Jeremy RT @CBS4Indy: Nursing home coronavirus deaths soar past 2,700 in alarming surge https://t.co/kMZkVF49u2 2 minutes ago

TylerSlanovec

Tyler Slanovec RT @TheAHL: .@LVPhantoms owners Jim and Rob Brooks are offering up the Phantom's home rink, the PPL Center, to the Lehigh Valley Health Net… 3 minutes ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News Coronavirus live updates: Nursing homes see surge in deaths, Italy daily death toll falls to lowest in weeks https://t.co/AyptZhSD9t 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.